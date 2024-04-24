Disney Parks Tease Encanto, Black Panther & More Expansion

Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro shared some thoughts about Encanto, Black Panther and Coco attractions that could come to the new developments around Disneyland Resort. The Hollywood Reporter talked to the executive about Disney's ideas for the future in California and Florida. D'Amaro has his eyes on Black Panther, Frozen, Encanto and a lot more. DisneylandForward is close to becoming real out in Anaheim and there's been a ton of money put toward the Florida destinations as well. Some of the first concept art around Disney's plans put Wakanda right in the spotlight. It's interesting to think that the Parks chief could be thinking the same thing. Nothing is official yet, but these are interesting details to consider.

"We will have enough room to build the equivalent of another Disneyland Park. And so then you start to think about, 'Well what can we do here?'" D'Amaro told the outlet. "We haven't told anything, any stories on Wakanda. We haven't told any stories on Frozen, although it's a 10-year old franchise. You think about franchises like Coco and Encanto. We almost have an endless stream of stories that we can tell."

Disneyland Forward Moves Ahead

(Photo: Disney)

News of this expansion endured a public debate within the city of Anaheim. DisneylandForward has been a long time coming. The plan will see another $1.9 billion set towards new park attractions near Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure. It's a 40-year vision for the plot of land that Disney owns near those two sites and Anaheim's leadership approves of the early discussions.

"We are thrilled that the City of Anaheim has agreed to work together on this legacy project," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock wrote in a statement, while also noting the final vote in a few weeks. "We look forward to our bright future together!"

Mike Lyster, a city spokesman also offered comment to the Associated Press. "Whenever Disney invests in Anaheim, we see city revenue grow and our economy expand," the spokesperson added. "This is a milestone vote for our city."

Disney Puts $60 Billion Towards Parks

(Photo: Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

This has all been in the works for a while now. Last year, Disney filed with the SEC to invigorate its parks business to the tune of $60 billion. As the coronavirus pandemic era of the parks has grown, they've isolated the resorts as a strategic growth site. A massive investment like this can only point to more attractions getting pushed in the coming years. The fans seem pleased with everything on the horizon at the moment.

Disney stated that the company "will explore even more characters and franchises, including some that haven't been leveraged extensively to date, as it embarks on a new period of significant growth domestically and internationally in its parks and resorts."

"We believe that the company's financial condition is strong and that its cash balances, other liquid assets, operating cash flows, access to capital markets and borrowing capacity under current bank facilities, taken together, provide adequate resources to fund ongoing operating requirements, contractual obligations, upcoming debt maturities as well as future capital expenditures related to the expansion of existing businesses and development of new projects," the company said elsewhere in the 8-K filing with the SEC.

