Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Decided Against Including Seinfeld Co-Star Cameos in Unfrosted

Jerry Seinfeld explains why he didn't have any Seinfeld co-stars in his new Netflix film Unfrosted.

JerrySeinfeld is launching his feature-film directorial debut with Netflix's Unfrosted – but don't expect it to be a Seinfeld show reunion.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com during the press junket for Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld explained why he felt it was best to take on this project without getting comedic aid from former Seinfeld cast members like Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, or Wayne Knight.

"Yes there were some conversations," Seinfeld admitted. "But we didn't want... people to think it was a Seinfeld reunion. We thought it might be distracting."

Seinfeld has not lost its popularity, 35 years after it first hit TV screens. The show has been running in syndication since it ended in 1998, and it has conquered each new form of media that has come along since then. The DVD releases were major cultural events that brought the stars back together, and Seinfeld has now become premium-level content for streaming services.

The only thing that Seinfeld hasn't done yet is a modern reunion event, revival or reboot. That's pretty incredible since the four principal cast members are all still alive, with Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus and Alexander still working in show business to varying degrees. So, as Jerry Seinfeld rightly points out, having them get together again in Unfrosted would be a potentially distracting event.

What Is Netflix's Unfrosted About?

(Photo: Netflix)

Unfrosted looks back at the year 1963, when breakfast food giants Kellogg's and Post were locked into their own kind of arms race: the race to create a breakfast pastry that could last on story shelves. When Post CEO Majorie Post (Amy Schumer) finally unlocks a process for dehydrating and storing food products. That breakthrough caused Kellog's head Bob Cabana (Jerry Seinfeld) to put together his own dream team of industry leaders (Jack LaLanne, Chef Boyardee, others) and scientists to pioneer their own dehydration and storage process that will revolutionize breakfast foods, and send both companies barrelling toward the invention of... the Pop-Tart.

In Seinfeld's mind, Unfrosted will go beyond a simple biopic to be a "tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen."

The film stars Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Dan Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Tony Hale, Maria Bakalova, Dean Norris, Sebastian Maniscalco, Beck Bennett, Cedric the Entertainer, Fred Armisen, Rachel Harris, Cedric Yarbrough, and Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger.

Unfrosted will premiere on Netflix on May 3rd.