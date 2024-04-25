Harry Potter: Massive New Project Announced by Audible

Audible is teaming with J.K. Rowling to launch a new series of audio dramas based on the seven Harry Potter novels. Debuting exclusively on the platform, Audible's productions will feature full-cast audio, with reportedly hundreds of actors playing the parts of characters across the series. The plan is evocative of Audible's successful adaptations of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. There hasn't been any cast announced yet -- that will come soon, if the history of similar projects is any indication -- except to acknowledge that the project won't be tied to the existing Harry Potter film franchise, so none of those actors are expected to reprise their roles.

It's safe to assume it will also not be tied to Warner Bros.' upcoming TV adaptation of the fantasy series, which has not yet been cast or entered production. That series, set to air on HBO and Max, is expected to be a hyper-detailed adaptation of the series.

"Beloved the world over, Harry Potter stories have captivated and enchanted fans of all ages for nearly three decades," Audible CEO Bob Carrigan told Variety in a statement. "With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter — delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create."

They have released a trailer for the adaptations, which you can see below:

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Audible on what will be a groundbreaking audio edition of the beloved Harry Potter stories," added Neil Blair, chairman of Pottermore Publishing. "J.K. Rowling's storytelling lends itself perfectly to the application of new audiobook technologies, and we're certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the wizarding world."

While some fans may be disappointed by the movie cast not being invited to return, it's worth remembering that at this point they are all in their thirties, and voicing schoolchildren is likely not a great fit for any of them.

Besides the standard audiobooks that have been on the market for years, Audible plays host to a number of Harry Potter tie-in titles, all with celebrity narrators. Those include The Tales of Beedle the Bard performed by Jude Law; Harry Potter: A History of Magic performed by Natalie Dormer; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them performed by Eddie Redmayne; and Quidditch Through the Ages performed by Andrew Lincoln.



The Harry Potter full-cast audiobooks are set to debut in late 2025 on Audible.