New Sprite Flavor Gets Colder as You Drink It

Sprite is introducing its coldest flavor yet just as temperatures are heating up. Earlier this week, the Coca-Cola Company announced that they are debuting a new seasonal flavor, Sprite Chill, that is not only set to be new twist on the iconic soft drink with a cherry-lime flavor, but also contains a proprietary blend of cooling agent that delivers a cooling sensation as you drink it.

"When people think about Sprite, they think about cut-through refreshment, Kate Schaufelberger, Brand Director, Sprite, said. "With Sprite Chill, we're doubling down on these signature intrinsics while continuing our legacy of strategic flavor innovation and quenching fans' thirst for variety and the exclusive badge value associated with trying and sharing limited-time-only beverages and experiences."

New Sprite Chill is described as having gone through several rounds of development and testing by Coca-Cola's R&D team with the beverage designed to "deliver waves of refreshment" and the cooling sensation is described as being one that builds from the first sip to the last. Sprite Chill is also described as the first sparkling soft drink to achieve the cooling sensation without the use of mint flavor.

"Consumers today are looking for multisensorial beverage experiences, so we saw a unique opportunity to elevate the crisp, refreshing taste Sprite fans expect with a first-of-its-kind cooling sensation," Felicity Boucetla, Senior Director, Product Development for Sparkling Flavors said.

The new Sprite Chill, and Sprite Chill Zero Sugar, will be available in North America through July (while supplies last). The flavor is just the latest limited time offering from Sprite, which has previously included Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Lymonade Legacy.

In Other Beverage News

In other beverage news, Dr Pepper recently announced the launch of their own limited time flavor for the summer, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut. The new flavor will hit stores beginning May 1st and will be available through the end of July. Per Dr Pepper, the new Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is available in both regular and Zero Sugar and will be sold in 12 oz 12 packs and in 20 oz bottles. It's described as the perfect combination of the original 23 Dr Pepper flavors with layers of tropical coconut flavor with a delicious creamy finish. The drink is also the only coconut cream flavored dark soda on the market.