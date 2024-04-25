Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies Sanemi for Season 4 Comeback

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will finally be making its comeback to screens with Season 4 of the anime next month, and an awesome cosplay is ready for the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa's return along with the rest of the Hashira! The anime is gearing up to make its highly anticipated return to screens with new episodes next month, and with it will be adapting the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This arc brings back each of the Hashira, and sees them preparing in their own unique ways for the final fights against Muzan Kibutsuji's final ranks.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be putting each of the Hashira in the center stage of the anime for the first real time since they all shared the screen during the first season, and that includes the Hashira we have yet to see any real action from so far. This means we'll be seeing more of the Wind Hashira Sanemi at the center of the series, and an awesome cosplay from artist nnnya.77 on Instagram is helping to hype up the fighter's big comeback ahead of the new season! Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will be officially premiering on May 12th in Japan, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll alongside their release. There has yet to be an announcement of how many episodes this next season of the series will last, but it will be kicking off with a special hour long premiere. Haruo Sotozaki will be once again directing the new season for studio ufotable, Akira Matsushima returns to provide the character designs and serve as Chief Animation Director, the music will be composed by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina, and it will feature a returning voice cast from the previous seasons of the anime.

You can currently catch up with the first three seasons of Demon Slayer and Mugen Train Arc movie streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix. They tease Demon Slayer's anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."