Butterfinger Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Are Now a Thing

If you've ever wanted to eat a Butterfinger right alongside a hot fresh, melt-in-your-mouth Krispy Kreme — you're apparently not the only one. Thursday, the fan-favorite doughnut chain announced a partnership with the candy bar maker to introduce two Butterfinger-theme doughnuts to the ever-evolving Krispy Kreme lineup. As you might expect, they both look downright delicious.

Leading the way is the Butterfinger Original Filled Doughnut, which is the typical Krispy Kreme mixture pumped full of Peanut Butter Chocolate Kreme. The doughnut is then dunked in Buttfinger icing before being topped with Butterfinger candy pieces and a chocolate drizzle.

The Butterfinger Fudge Cake Doughnut, on the other hand, isn't stuffed. Rather, it's a solid chocolate cake doughnut dunked in chocolate icing and then topped with the Peanut Butter Chocolate Kreme. The icing and peanut butter goodness is then topped with Butterfinger candy pieces.

“We’ve done it. We’ve achieved our goal of putting krispety, crunchety, glazey, chocolatey and peanut buttery all in a doughnut,” Krispy Kreme chief Dave Skena said in a press release. “Fans of both brands are going to love the chocolatey crunchiness of Butterfinger® matched with the airy sweetness of Krispy Kreme.”

The doughnuts are now available for a limited time at participating locations across the country. It's unclear how long they'll be available, so you might want to grab one or two the next time you're out and about. You can find a full list of participating Krispy Kreme locations here.

Have you gotten the doughnut yet? Run out, grab one and head to the comments to let us your thoughts of the tasty treat!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!