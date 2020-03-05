Joey Chestnut Slams 32 Big Macs, Sets World Record

Joey Chestnut owns plenty of competitive eating world records. You know him as the guy who has dominated the Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest every Independence Day for the past decade, setting the world record in 2018 for most hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes at 74. Recently, he set another record for eating nearly 25 pounds of rice and beans and now, the top-ranked competitive eater has at least one more record to add to his belt.

Thursday afternoon, Chestnut uploaded a video to his YouTube channel of himself crushing 32 Big Macs in one sitting. If you’re curious, the 32 Big Macs were devoured in 38 minutes and 15 seconds and you can watch the world-record feat in the video below.

Chestnut’s Uber Eats order for the 32 sandwiches cost just under $200 including tax and gratuity — certainly a small price to pay for competitive eating salvation.

As Chestnut says, the Big Mac challenge is something the eater has wanted to do since he was a kid. “Always wanted to do Big Macs and really push myself to see how many I could eat,” he says in a press release.

Chestnut adds, “I remember being a little kid and they would sell two Big Macs for $4 and me and my grandpa would get four of them. I’d end up eating three. And this is bringing me back to being a kid. Me and my grandpa would go back to the same McDonald’s every time. And it’s crazy, when I drive by that McDonald’s I still kinda just think about it. I think about all the times I was there with my grandpa and it’s weird the way that food takes you back and helps you remember things. With Big Macs, I definitely remember my grandpa.”

Chestnut is currently ranked atop the Major League Eating (MLE) standings and currently holds at least 23 world records, according to the eating organization. The next MLE-sanctioned event — El Croquetazo at Calle Ocho Music Festival — takes place March 15th in Miami, Florida.

The National Sweet Corn Eating Championship takes place in West Palm Beach on April 26th while May will be home to Mutton Sandwich-Eating Championship (May 9th; Owensboro, KY) and the Pepperoni Roll Eating World Championship (May 23rd; Fairmont, WV).

