Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Debuts Dave vs Busta

Lil Dicky and Busta Rhymes star in a new Dave & Busters commercial. The rapping duo is joined by Buster Douglas as well. So, it's just a surreal scene all the way around. Dave & Busters is debuting their new "knockout" 50% food deal. (Who better to advertise a knockout than the man who famously KO'd Mike Tyson more than 30 years ago.) At any rate, Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort brought Rhymes and Dave Burd together to film this ad, and just like a lot of their recent efforts, it has a bit of charm to it.

"Dave & Buster's has always been about great food plus friendly competition, so what better way than a play on the ultimate showdown of our own two names in celebration of slashing 50% off food for new and existing D&B Rewards Members," Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer for Dave & Buster's told AdAge. "Busta Rhymes and Dave Burd (Lil Dicky) bring joy to so many people through their music and art so we knew they would bring a perfect level of fun to the ads—and they more than delivered."

Will There Be A Dave Season 4?

Fans have seen a lot of Dave Burd over on FXX. Dave has been a fan-favorite over the course of its run on the network. Some viewers have been wondering if a Season 4 could be in the cards. FX hasn't said too much about it. But, Burd did talk to Deadline about their current hiatus and stressed that the show has not been cancelled at this time.

"Making Dave has been and continues to be a dream come true," Burd explained. "But there are other creative ventures that I am dying to pursue as well. For the past 5 years, I've poured every fiber of my being into the show, and after three amazing seasons, this feels like a good time to press pause to give myself the bandwidth to do some of the other things I have always wanted to do. I am beyond excited about what I have planned for the future and am enormously appreciative of FX for their continued partnership."

An FX spokesperson also offered, "After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now, as Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures. That does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future. We love the show and sincerely appreciate the creative excellence Dave, Jeff Schaffer, the cast and crew delivered with every episode. We are excited that our partnership with Dave will continue as he develops future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP."

