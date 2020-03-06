Back to the Future Stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite

Though a remake or fourth film in the Back to the Future franchise is almost certainly never happening, fans of the sci-fi/comedy series will still get a kick out of a reunion between its two stars. Both Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd took to Instagram to share a special moment as they reunited at a recent event. The pair took a photo together at the annual charity Texas Hold 'Em Poker tournament, an event to benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. It's been over thirty years since the two collaborated on the film but they seem just as close as ever. You can check out the two photos of the pair below!

View this post on Instagram All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night! A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox) on Mar 4, 2020 at 3:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night ♠️ ♦️ A post shared by Christopher Lloyd (@mrchristopherlloyd) on Mar 5, 2020 at 8:50am PST

Lloyd previously shot down the idea of a Back to the Future 4 but did say that he would want to see a crossover between he and Fox's character and their animated counterparts, Rick and Morty.

“I think it’s fabulous. I’ve watched it, I love the humor in it, I love the characters,” Lloyd said at German Comic Con Dortmund last year. “I’ve had a fantasy that they make another Back to the Future, Back to the Future 4. And Back to the Future 4 — it’s not happening — but if it did, Back to the Future 4 collides with Rick and Morty. Someway, somewhere in another time zone, in another space zone.”

Crossing over the four characters would be “fascinating,” added Lloyd, who imagines the characters sitting down “to have a hamburger or something.”

“I don’t know. But something really way out [there],” Lloyd said. “Maybe a good writer or something. But I think that would be kind of fun.”

Despite Lloyd's assertion that a new film won't happen, fan demand for a remake or reboot with Spider-Man star Tom Holland as Marty McFly remains at an all-time high. In a recent interview, Holland revealed that "talks" had happened about such a project but seemed to cast doubt on it becoming a reality.

"I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake, but that film is the most perfect film — or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better," Holland shared with BBC Radio 1. "That said, if [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun — he could pay for it cause he’s got loads of money — I would do it for my fee and we could remake that scene. I think we owe it to deep fake because they did such a good job. … I think I’m gonna speak to Robert and see if we can try to recreate something for deep fake."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.