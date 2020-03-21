Here Are the Food Chains Offering Free Delivery During Coronavirus Quarantine

As more businesses continue to shut down as a response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and fast-food spots across the land have shifted business models to become more accommodating to those that are in self-quarantines and isolation. As the team here at ComicBook.com is stuck in the same situation as the majority of you all, we've decided to compile a list of some of the chains with locations across the country that are offering free delivery options as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent isolation it's caused. While this list features nothing but chains will locations around the world, we should remind you that it's also a good idea to reach out to the mom and pop cafes and diners in your area to see what their delivery options during this time. If they're able to stay open for delivery and take-out business, it's totally plausible they'd be running delivery deals as well! At the very least, it doesn't hurt to check it out. Keep scrolling below to see what national fast food joints and restaurants are offering free delivery options throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Cover photo by William Campbell-Corbis via Getty Images

Auntie Annie's Between now and March 30th, the legendary pretzel chain is offering free delivery on orders $15 and up placed through DoorDash.

Blaze Pizza The pizza joint is now offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more placed through the restaurant's site at BlazePizza.com or through the mobile app for a limited time. Blaze Pizza delivery charges is also waiving delivery fees through Postmates and DoorDash through March 22nd.

Burger King The charbroiled giant has also joined in on the free delivery system. DoorDash and UberEats are also waiving any delivery fees for the next month. If you don't have access to either of those, Grubhub is waiving any Burger King delivery fees for orders over $10.

Carl's Jr. Carl's Jr/Hardees is also doing free delivery through Postmates and Uber Eats. Interested parties must use the coupon code CARLSJRNOW on Postmates to get the free delivery between now and April 6th. Uber Eats automatically gives y'all free delivery here.

Chipotle Chipotle takes it a step further and includes a tamper-evident seal on all delivery orders — which are free until March 31st, by the way. The Mexican grill also has special no-contact delivery options should that be something you're interested in.

Dickey's BBQ Dickey's joins the free delivery chain, committing to waiving any delivery charges through the end of April. Like Chipotle, Dickey's is also introducing tamper-evident packaging so you can order with confidence.

KFC Free delivery is available at participating KFC locations through the KFC website, Grubhub, or Seamless. Here, you'll still get charged the service fee and an extra fee should your order be below #12.

Little Caesars Pizza pizza. Little Caesars is boasting free delivery on every order $10 or more through March 22nd.

Popeyes The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich dominated the news cycles months back and now, you can get it delivered straight to your door...for free! Place an order through the Popeyes Mobile app or the website and your delivery charges will be waived. Popeyes has also made it possible to specify where you'd like your food dropped off exactly, helping prevent any contact between you and a delivery person.

Red Lobster If you want some Cheddar Bay Biscuits delivered straight to your door -- you've now got the opportunity. The seafood restaurant is offering free delivery on all orders $30 and above.