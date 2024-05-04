Starbucks Debuts New At Home Iced Coffee Blends

It's May and that makes it an interesting time of year where it's not quite summer, but the spring weather is starting to get just a little bit warmer and thoughts are turning towards ways to keep things cool and fresh and beat the heat as summer approaches. That's especially true when it comes to food and drink — and coffee, especially. Now, Starbucks is debuting new options for coffee fans to get a little cafe quality cool refreshment at home. Starting this month, the brand is launching two new Cold Brew Concentrates as well as new Iced Coffee Blends at retailers nationwide.

The new Iced Coffee Blends in Signature Black are described as featuring seasonally sourced coffee beans that maintain "vibrant sweet citrus and caramel notes when chilled". It makes them perfect enjoyed black or paired with Starbucks Creamers this spring and summer, or all year long. The Iced Coffee Blend in Signature Black comes in both ground and K-Cup pod offerings. Additionally, Starbucks is rolling out the new Iced Coffee Blend in Naturally Flavored Vanilla. This blend is described as being crafted to be cold and featured velvety vanilla notes. It comes in K-Cup pods.

As for the Cold Brew Concentrates, Starbucks has expanded their lineup to add two new flavors: Dark Chocolate Hazelnut and Sweetened Black. Both flavors feature cold-steeped custom blend coffee that all coffee lovers have to do is mix with equal parts water, pour over ice, and stir in creamer, milk or other flavors and enjoy. These new flavors join Signature Black and Caramel Dolce, both of which are already available.

In Other Starbucks News

In other Starbucks news, Starbucks recently added the new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers to their spring drink menu. Available in the Spicy Lemonade Refresher line are the Spicy Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher, the Spicy Pineapple Lemonade Refresher, and the Spicy Strawberry Lemonade Refresher. Each refresher gets their spice from a spicy chili powder blend with lemonade. The Spicy Cream Cold foam is available as a customization and is made with the classic Starbucks cold foam and their Spicy Chili Powder Blend. It can be added to any cold beverage, with the brand suggesting customers try it with an iced chai for what they call a "delicious combination of spices" or to simply enjoy it with a cold brew for "coffee with a kick." The entire spicy lineup is available for a limited time this spring, while supplies last.