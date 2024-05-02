Star Wars Day: RSVLTS Dropping Massive Collection for May the 4th
RSVLTS goes all out for the annual celebration of the galaxy far, far away.
When it comes to Star Wars gear, most fans are already well aware of the brand RSVLTS and the many different offerings they've delivered over the years, as they offer unique styles and patterns to prepare fans for any occasion, but in honor of this year's Star Wars Day, RSVLTS is pulling out all the stops to deliver one of their most impressive collections yet. Much like how each year sees Star Wars Day festivities expanding into all corners of pop culture, the new May the 4th collection from RSVLTS can't be contained to a single day, as new items will be debuting on May 2nd, May 3rd, and May 4th.
RSVLTS detailed this new lineup, "What marks the largest and most comprehensive RSVLTS collection ever, all designs are on RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material and are available across classic and women's styles/sizing, with select designs available across youth and preschooler sizes/styles, as well as All-Day polos, quarter-zips, t-shirts, hybrid shorts, and Kunu Koolers!"
Scroll down to see what is available from RSVLTS now through their official website.
Darth Maul'd KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt
This soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX button down is a must-half, err, must-have, for any Darth Maul fan. It offers a very deep cut (if you will) reference to Episode I: The Phantom Menace and a minimalist design so sharp it'll have you in pieces with delight. Too much? Ok, we'll split.
Clone Meme KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt
Look familiar? Oh, the Clone irony! Check out this design that features a few Clone-era troopers layered among various transports, pointing at each other in all their meme-esque glory. Like an errant blaster strike, it's the design that no one saw coming, but everyone absolutely needs in their wardrobe!
The Light and the Dark KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt
Regardless if you're team light side or team dark side, you'll have to agree this shirt is beaming with galactic greatness. Featuring Yoda, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Maul, General Grievous, and more classic characters from the prequel trilogy fighting up a literal storm, it'll be an epic battle not to wear this one every day.
Gungan Style KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt
He. Has. Arrived. Normally, entering a mysterious underwater world filled with strange creatures and unfamiliar flora might be an ominous task, but with the right tour guide it becomes an unforgettable, fun-filled adventure. Button up the quirkiest creature in the galaxy with this KUNUFLEX, an ode to the ever-inquisitive, always entertaining, the incomparable, the legendary, the gregarious Gungan himself… Jar Jar Binks!
Figrin Funk KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt
It's impossible to miss a beat once you're rockin' this interstellar soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX panel-style button down that showcases the best band in the Outer Rim Territories: The Modal Nodes. The design predominantly features frontman and leader, "Fiery" Figrin D'an, as well as quite a few other familiar Cantina patrons seen throughout the films.
Droid Drawings KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt
This soft and stretchy KUNUFLEX button down features your favorite droids drawn sketchbook style. Thank the makers, indeed! Specifically, seasoned Star Wars droid actor Chris Bartlett whose awesome illustrations adorn this design.
The Phantom Menace KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt
25 years of a menacing new chapter. Featuring young Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the rest of your favorites from the prequel that introduced a whole new generation a galaxy far, far away, this one will have you partying like it's… well, you know when it came out.