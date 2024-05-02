Star Wars Day: RSVLTS Dropping Massive Collection for May the 4th

When it comes to Star Wars gear, most fans are already well aware of the brand RSVLTS and the many different offerings they've delivered over the years, as they offer unique styles and patterns to prepare fans for any occasion, but in honor of this year's Star Wars Day, RSVLTS is pulling out all the stops to deliver one of their most impressive collections yet. Much like how each year sees Star Wars Day festivities expanding into all corners of pop culture, the new May the 4th collection from RSVLTS can't be contained to a single day, as new items will be debuting on May 2nd, May 3rd, and May 4th.

RSVLTS detailed this new lineup, "What marks the largest and most comprehensive RSVLTS collection ever, all designs are on RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material and are available across classic and women's styles/sizing, with select designs available across youth and preschooler sizes/styles, as well as All-Day polos, quarter-zips, t-shirts, hybrid shorts, and Kunu Koolers!"

Scroll down to see what is available from RSVLTS now through their official website.