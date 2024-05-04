Kevin Costner Says He'd Work With Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Again

Costner hasn't spoken with Sheridan, but says he is open to working with him again, be it for Yellowstone or something else.

The final episodes of Yellowstone are still in the works, currently set to arrive in November of this year, and while there is still a lot that we don't know about the back half of the popular series' fifth season and series star Kevin Costner's reported departure from it, there is one thing that the actor is making clear: he's open to working with Taylor Sheridan again. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Costner said that while he hasn't spoken with Yellowstone creator Sheridan about the final episodes of the series, he's open to working with him again in the future, be it on something for Yellowstone or on another project.

"He's doing special work in a lot of different ways. He's very prolific about the things he does, and if he sees me in something that he wants to do, I'll look at it just the way I did Yellowstone and maybe we will end up doing something together," Costner said. "He likes a lot of the things that I like, and the idea of us working together is not out of the question for me. The subjects he chooses are very interesting to me. I like a lot of that stuff. Yellowstone stands out as something that could continue. But that is a Taylor question. But other things that he's doing I think are really, really good. He likes the same subjects that I do."

Costner Wants to Come Back For The End of Yellowstone

Costner has previously said that he'd be interested in returning for the final episodes of Yellowstone to close out John Dutton's story, though it's not something that he's been able to work out.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner said previously. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So, how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Opens In Theaters This Summer

While Costner's Yellowstone future is uncertain, the actor does have a new film coming to theaters this summer, Horizon: An American Saga. The two-part cinematic event, broken into Chapters One and Two, is directed and co-written by Costner and described as a "multi-faceted chronicle covering the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West."

"Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

Costner stars alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O'Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more."

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter One opens in theaters on June 28th with Chapter Two following on August 16th. The final episodes of Yellowstone are expected in November.