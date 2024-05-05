Megan Thee Stallion Channels One Piece With Boa Hancock Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion is stunning with a new take on One Piece's famous Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock! Megan Thee Stallion fans have fallen in love with the multi-award winning musician over the years as not only does she often reference anime and othe rpop culture elements into her music, but goes all out to showcase her love of anime in other major ways as well. Some of the most popular among fans is her cosplay as she's shown off looks inspired by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more in the past. Now she's taken on One Piece.

Megan Thee Stallion has been channeling more and more snake visuals and aesthetics with her recent music work on the likes of "Cobra," "Hiss," and more, and now she's gone even further with the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock. Taking on the serpent aesthetic of the One Piece fan favorite, and shaking it up even further with PlayStation 2 era like vibes for a whole new spin on the queen, it's definitely a One Piece cosplay that showcases how Megan Thee Stallion can push it all to the next level. Check it out below.

Are you ready to play ? 😈🐍🎮 pic.twitter.com/iVhrt6ZuU3 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 3, 2024

How to Watch and Read One Piece

If you wanted to catch up and see what the One Piece anime is all about, you can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The newest arc of the anime, Egghead, introduces several new faces to the series with additions to the cast such as Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, Mutsumi Tamura as York, and more among many of the other characters we'll see in action in the coming episodes.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning instead (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next as the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series continues.