Honey Buns Trend as Snack Connoisseurs Debate the Supreme Little Debbie Treat

By Adam Barnhardt

The internet is in flames. Amongst all the traditional discourse one might see on Twitter on any given day, a new battle has emerged. Due to one now-viral tweet, snack connoisseurs are now debating over the legitimacy of Honey Buns as the supreme snack cake. In the initial tweet, shared by tweeter Chris P. Bacon (@BaconWRLD), users were asked the rank four Little Debbit treaters from best to worst — Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, Cosmic Brownies, and Honey Buns. Each a classic snack in their own right, Twitter users quickly gravitated towards the glazed cinnamon rolls in particular, with most either suggesting they were either the best or the worst.

Enough chatter has happened to push Honey Buns to the top trending topic on the microblogging service and at this rate, there's no telling when — if ever — the Honey Buns discourse might end. Keep scrolling to see what Little Debbie fans are saying about their favorite treats...

How would you rank the four snacks in the original tweet?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

