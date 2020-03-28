Honey Buns Trend as Snack Connoisseurs Debate the Supreme Little Debbie Treat

The internet is in flames. Amongst all the traditional discourse one might see on Twitter on any given day, a new battle has emerged. Due to one now-viral tweet, snack connoisseurs are now debating over the legitimacy of Honey Buns as the supreme snack cake. In the initial tweet, shared by tweeter Chris P. Bacon (@BaconWRLD), users were asked the rank four Little Debbit treaters from best to worst — Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, Cosmic Brownies, and Honey Buns. Each a classic snack in their own right, Twitter users quickly gravitated towards the glazed cinnamon rolls in particular, with most either suggesting they were either the best or the worst.

It’s about to get real folks. Friendships will be broken. Feelings will be hurt. Rank ‘em 1-4. pic.twitter.com/32tqZyhb8Q — 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙋. 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣 🥓 (@BaconWRLD) March 28, 2020

Enough chatter has happened to push Honey Buns to the top trending topic on the microblogging service and at this rate, there’s no telling when — if ever — the Honey Buns discourse might end. Keep scrolling to see what Little Debbie fans are saying about their favorite treats…

Obviously Superior

Honey buns are obviously superior pic.twitter.com/b1IkUgeFuc — frozen ramen👄 (@angiesey02) March 28, 2020

Can I Say All the Above?

Saw Honey Buns, Zebra Cakes and Oatmeal Cream Pies trending and thought that they had been recalled due to some BS. Thankfully, it’s only them being debated over which one is the best. pic.twitter.com/PfWb2gp0yG — Julian A. Silva (@manofdays39) March 28, 2020

*Nutty Bars have entered the chat* (For Whatever Reason)

Heck with honey buns. Where’s the love for nutty bars? pic.twitter.com/i8QLcWW9NS — Steven Diggs Jr. (@geekysteved) March 28, 2020

All Imma Say

Zebra Cakes are underrated and Honey Buns are overrated that’s all imma say 🤭 https://t.co/aPojpSOSN2 — Tristan Tucker (@TristanHeatNBA) March 28, 2020

The Crossover We Need

I just ate Honey Buns then I see it trending, thinking something happen to them pic.twitter.com/LpjWNaR63I — Dood ~ Take Your Heart ~ (@iLegitDemon) March 28, 2020

#Stuffed

Me after seeing Honey Buns and Zebra cakes trending pic.twitter.com/CT1I49kjdX — Derek Connors (@imderekconnors) March 28, 2020

No Ragrets

1. Oatmeal Creme Pies

2. Cosmic Brownies

3. Honey Buns

4. Zebra Cakes



I could eat a box of Oatmeal Creme Pies in one sitting without any regrets.



God, I want one now. https://t.co/VZ977WTbBe — Dawn M. Bennett (@DawnMBennettVA) March 28, 2020

Ultimately Trash

i’m right, if your opinion is different, you’re wrong



1. COSMIC BROWNIES

2. OATMEAL CREAM PIES

3. ZEBRA CAKES

4. HONEY BUNS (these are dry af AND the icing crumbles everywhere and ultimately trash. tbh wish I could’ve left them off this list) https://t.co/CsQb6RweB9 — Maddie Seymour (@madeleinenkugel) March 28, 2020

STARCRUNCH!

Yall doing this all wrong. 1st we have to separate the products into categories of

Section A- fluffy,sweet,doughy. &

Section B-chocolatey,crunchy.

Therefore Sec A=OAtmeal Creme Pies,Honey Buns🌟 SecB=Nutty Buddys AND Aint NOOOOObody gona show love for these??🌟#honeybuns YUM pic.twitter.com/JLBQccvKB3 — Crystal (@luvfitall) March 28, 2020

“I Don’t Even Know Who You Are.”