Disney World and Disneyland Now Accepting Reservations Beginning in June

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Disneyland and Disney World to shut down, ruining summer vacation plans for lots of potential guests. On Sunday, President Donald Trump extended the current social distancing policy through April 30th, but also looked towards June 1st for "big things" in regard to the arc of the pandemic in the United States. Disney seems to be looking towards the same date in hopes that the situation will change to allow parks to reopen. Disney Parks still has not set a date for reopening, but the parks are now taking reservations for dates beginning on June 1st. More details were released on the Disney World website:

"Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs area are currently closed and a reopening date has not been identified. For guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1 and later. As always, Guests are able to modify these bookings if Walt Disney World Resort opens before or after that time.

"As we previously shared, unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days, or date-specific them park tickets with a valid use period beginning March 12, 2020 through the closure will automatically be extended to use any date through December 15, 2020. If you are unable to visit by December 15, 2020, you may apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.

"The provide additional flexibility, we are waiving Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through June 30. As a reminder, most reservations can be modified or cancelled online. If guests need further assistance, they can reach us at the Disney Reservation Center through our online chat feature or by calling our reservation line."

To be clear, this does not mean that Disney Parks will reopen on June 1st. Like most other businesses, Disney Parks is likely taking its best guess as to when the pandemic will slow to the point that some semblance of "business as usual" can resume. That may be June 1st, or it may be sometime later in the year.

Disney Parks announced the continued closure of its parks last week. "While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain The Walt Disney Company's top priority," Disney Parks said in a statement. "As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World resort will remain closed until further notice.

"The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.