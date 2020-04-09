One Family's Quarantine Take on The Simpsons Goes Viral

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, people all across the country and indeed the world are stuck at home and social distancing in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. All the extra time at home has seen people binge watch their favorite shows on various streaming services, take on various projects, and even have a bit of fun coming up with creative ways to stave off boredom. For family, that "get creative and stave off boredom" meant recreating the opening sequence to The Simpsons and the internet is loving it.

Social Isolation, Day 23 Kids: We're booooored! What can we do? Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once? Me: pic.twitter.com/6oLiyvdcWu — Joel A. Sutherland (@joelasutherland) April 8, 2020

On Twitter, Joel A. Sutherland shared a hilarious video of his family dressed in some old Simpsons' Halloween costumes as they recreated -- while abiding by social distancing requirements -- the entire opening sequence to the iconic television series. The project, based on his tweet, was a genius product of the kids being bored and his wife coming across the costumes while cleaning the basement. The result? Perfection. You can check it out for yourself and then read on to see just how much the internet is loving this viral sensation.