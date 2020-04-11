Mayor Says Disney World Could Remain Closed Through June and Into Late Summer

✖

The coronavirus has caused many businesses around the world to close temporarily and in some cases permanently as people are encouraged or mandated to stay inside to avoid spreading the disease known as COVID-19. That includes the mega theme park known as Disney World, which has been closed for since last month. The situation regarding the coronavirus is pretty much day to day at this point, so we aren't sure when the park will reopen, but during a recent Financial Fight News 6 Town Hall, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked about when some businesses and Disney World specifically could end up opening up its doors again, and Demings gave an optimistic estimate of early June, though as he made clear, it depends on what the numbers say.

“I believe, given the models, it could be June, early June, where we see some relaxing of the restrictions in place, but they would have to stay in place to some degree through late summer,” Demings stated.

"These models are based on local experience and what they are seeing in their community, and those predictive models say that we could peak next week in terms of the total number of new cases to sometime in early May, so if we look at the latter portion of May, if those models are correct and accurate, we will have peaked and see a decline in that curve we may be able to begin to relax some of the restrictions that we have put in place," Demings said. "What that really looks like as a community, we're still having that dialogue because again I think we will base that decision on the science behind the health care data that is being collected across the country but also collected right here in our community."

"It could mean that certain businesses will be allowed to reopen but there still may be some mandates regarding the type of social distancing in place," Demings said. "Some of our businesses may be able to reopen and there may be a mandate that requires some type of screening be put in place such as taking temperatures of people entering."

"We really want to get after the testing," Demings said. "We want to improve the testing that is being done in our community and some of the efficacy related to the testing to ensure that from a medical perspective we know what type of treatment is in order to hopefully prevent a secondary surge from occurring in the late summer months, so we're looking at this very comprehensively."

It looks like June could be the month that Disney reopens, but for now we'll have to wait and see.

