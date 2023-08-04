Aquaman, The Conjuring Director James Wan "On the Mend" After Sudden Hospitalization

Aquaman and The Conjuring director James Wan reveals that he is on the mend after being hospitalized for a few days.

James Wan (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Conjuring franchise) took to his Instagram account in a since deleted post to reveal that he had a recent medical scare that landed him in the hospital for a few days. In the Instagram story, we see Wan in his hospital bed alongside a vague caption that thanks the hospital staff for taking care of him. No further details have been provided as to why the director was admitted to the hospital.

Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Reveals Recent Hospital Stay

Multiple fans have since taken a screenshot of the now deleted post and posted it to their pages in support of the director. You can check out Wan's full comments about his hospital stay below:

"It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights," the now taken down Instagram story read. "You never want to rush to ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital. Cedars Sinai is truly the best!! The best doctors, nurses, technicians, just the most wonderful people. James is safe now and on the mend."

You can also check out the post below.

Prayers up for James Wan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JxG2SvypF — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 3, 2023

What is James Wan Releasing Next?

James Wan has been pretty busy with the upcoming sequel to 2018's Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will act as the final installment of the DC Extended Universe. The sequel has been in the news a lot lately due to the large number of reshoots that it has undergone, an inflating budget and poor test screenings. Wan has also been very busy with his Atomic Monster production company which recently released M3GAN and will release The Nun 2 next month. With no details given about why Wan was in the hospital, we can only hope that this is a small hiccup that won't slow the creator down.

DC Studios describes Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as follows, "When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman."

Stay tuned for more updates on James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Conjuring franchise as we learn it!