Aquaman 2 Adds Game of Thrones Alum Pilou Asbaek

After delighting audiences and grossing over $1 billion at the global box office, the Aquaman franchise is officially gearing up to begin production on a sequel. A lot is still unknown about the DC Comics film, other than the return of director James Wan and stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Patrick Wilson. On Thursday, we got our first official update regarding Aquaman 2 — and it's that another Game of Thrones veteran will be joining the project. According to a new report, Pilou Asbaek, who portrayed Euron Greyjoy on the hit HBO series, has joined Aquaman 2 in a currently unknown role. Asbaek is also known for his appearances in The Investigation, The Borgias, and Overlord.

Plot details are currently a mystery regarding Aquaman 2, so there could certainly be a lot of theories as to who Asbaek will end up playing. As Wan did hint during an appearance at DC FanDome last August, the film is definitely expected to have a strategic use of horror elements, akin to how the first film unfolded.

"Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan said at the time. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films."

"[The story] takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary," Wan continued. "Naturally, my love for the horror genre means that I just latch myself to these scenes and try to kind of give them a little bit more of my 'scary sauce' on them."

Aquaman 2 is reportedly set to begin filming this summer, and will do so under the working title of "Necreus".

"I'm very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes, and so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one," Momoa previously told the Associated Press. "And a lot of support, absolute, a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it'll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two."

Aquaman 2 is currently expected to be released on December 16, 2022.

