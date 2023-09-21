Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday Announce New Songs

It looks like emo days are here to stay. From My Chemical Romance to Boys Like Girls, some of the top names in emo music have made comebacks in the past year. Now, Blink-182 has stepped into the ring with a comeback of its own, and the band's new single will be joined shortly by a track from Taking Back Sunday.

The update went live today as Blink-182 released a brand-new music video for the track "One More Time". The song, which features Tom DeLonge at the mic, is a definite rock banger. Travis Barker is back at the drums as expected, and Mark Hoppus wraps the trio with the rhythm guitar.

Much of this new song is about reliving youth and grabbing hold of the energy you felt growing up. For the guys of Blink-182, you can imagine how those throwback days went. The group was formed in 1992 and carried on performing before taking a hiatus in 2005. The band reunited four years later, and Blink-182 has put out a number of tracks since then.

Of course, "One More Time" has captured fans, and soon Taking Back Sunday will draw their ears. After all, the group is gearing up for a comeback of its own. The band took to X (Twitter) to confirm its newest song "Amphetamine Smiles" will be released in one week. The band, which came together in 1999, has been trucking along since hitting the big leagues with Louder Now. Back in June, Taking Sunday came together to release its first single in four years with "The One", and now the group is gearing up for another big launch.

If you want to check out these bands in light of their comebacks, it is easier than ever to binge their discography. Music services like Spotify and Apple Music have both Blink-182 and Taking Back Sunday available. And of course, both of these groups are on tour. Taking Back Sunday is scheduled to play in a number of festivals this fall, and Blink-182 is in the midst of its 2023/2024 Rock Hard tour.

What do you think about these new singles? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!