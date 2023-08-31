Imagine Dragons Releases New Starfield-Inspired Song

Imagine Dragons has released a new song inspired by Starfield. Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year and everyone will get to see if it lives up to the hype starting tomorrow. It's expected to be a pretty big deal and dominate the discourse for a while. Bethesda is responsible for some of the greatest RPGs of all-time, if not some of the greatest games of all-time. It's a huge release and is one that has a lot riding on it. It will help partially justify Microsoft's $7 billion acquisition of ZeniMax, hopefully show that Xbox can compete with PlayStation in a major way with its first-party releases, and prove Bethesda still has the juice after not having released a new game since 2015.

Over the last few years, fans have been critical of Bethesda and Xbox's marketing strategy for Starfield. It was announced in 2018 and we didn't see anything from it until 2022 outside of a cinematic trailer in 2021. Even then, after the gameplay reveal in 2022, we still didn't get anything aside from some developer updates until this summer. However, ever since this summer, Xbox has been full steam ahead on the game. Just this month alone, there has been a ton of hype building from the imminent release with an early access launch, developer Q&As, new trailers, review copies going out weeks in advance, and much, much more. Now, to celebrate the launch, Imagine Dragons has released a new song called Children of the Sky that is inspired by Starfield. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds spoke about the song in a press release: "Bethesda created iconic games we've been playing for most of our lives, and we're honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield. The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe."

Starfield composer Inon Zur also spoke about the new song: "I'm so excited and honored to reveal that I have collaborated with the legendary group Imagine Dragons to create CHILDREN OF THE SKY (A STARFIELD SONG). The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment. The outcome is a massive celebration for Starfield and I hope that the group's fans as well as gamers from all over the world will find it as exhilarating and magnificent as we all feel."

Starting tomorrow, fans will be able to play Starfield for themselves. Reviews are also expected to go up in the morning, meaning fans will get to be able to see how those who have spent dozens, if not hundreds of hours felt about the game. It's looking like it could be a pretty special release so far, but we'll just have to wait and see how it shakes out.