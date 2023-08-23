Oshi no Ko’s Theme Song Is Still Breaking Chart Records

When it comes to dark horses in the anime world, Oshi no Ko might be one of the biggest in 2023. Rising the ranks to become one of the biggest new anime adaptations of the year and becoming the number one anime on the streaming service HIDIVE, the opening theme song for the series has become a major hit in the music industry. While it should come as no surprise that the popular anime series produced a popular theme song, you might be shocked to see the levels that YOASOBI’s tune has hit.

For nineteen consecutive weeks, Oshi no Ko’s opening theme song has been ranked number one on Oricon’s weekly streaming ranking chart. It has also hit number one on Apple’s “Music Top 100: Global” rankings list to cement how popular the tune has become. When it comes to the number of times the song itself has been streamed by anime fans and music lovers alike, YOASOBI’s song has been streamed over four hundred million times as of this article. It is currently the fastest song to hit this earth-shattering record and is the third longest “number one song” as it has sat on the top of the charts with its nineteen-week reign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oshi no Ko Will Return

Earlier this year, the franchise confirmed that a second season was in the works. Following Oshi no Ko’s anime debut, the manga has continued to pump out new chapters to tell its dark tale. Unfortunately, creator Aka Akasaka announced that they would be taking a month-long hiatus due to health issue, saying the following, “I feel sick awhile ago, and after discussing it with those involved, I am taking a month-long break. I apologize for taking [the month] off. As of writing this message, I am back at full health and eager to deliver to the best of my ability. I will continue to do my best moving forward, and I hope you’ll look forward to the series’ return after their break. I would also like to say thanks to Mengo and 5mm for kindly agreeing to the hiatuses.”

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out Oshi no Ko, the official manga publishers at Yen Press shared a description for the series that focuses on the dark side of the idol business, “Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stan(d) and deliver!”

Via ANN