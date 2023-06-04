Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein Reveals She Got Married

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein and film producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts are married. The actor took to Instagram to share multiple photos of the wedding, which took place on May 20th at Cedar Lakes Estate in New York's Hudson Valley. The wedding had a summer camp theme and was attended by numerous celebrities, including Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Dever.

"I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family," Feldstein told Vogue (via PEOPLE). Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming."

Feldstein and Chance first met in 2018 during the pre-production on the film How to Build a Girl. The couple announced their engagement last June. At the time, Feldstein shared photos of the proposal on her Instagram with the simple caption, "i do, bon." In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers shortly after, Feldstein spoke about how Roberts was the best thing to ever happen to her.

"I think given what's going on in our country right now, I think it's really important for us to tell our story and to live very proudly," she said. "I just love her so much, Seth, she's just the best thing to ever happen to me."

In addition to her work in Booksmart, Feldstein also starred as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. She also appeared on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl from March 26, 2022, through July 31, 2022. Her next film, Drive-Away Dolls, directed by Ethan Coen, is scheduled to be released by Focus Features on September 22nd. The film also stars Margaret Qualley, Matt Damon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, and Pedro Pascal.