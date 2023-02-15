Legends of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz Reveals She Got Married

Sorry everybody: DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz is officially off the market!

Caity Lotz has publicly announced that she has married her boyfriend, Canadian actor Kyle Schmid. The couple both revealed social media posts from their wedding, with Lotz posting a video of her and Schmid emerging from the iconic location of the Church of San Pedro Claver, in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, where the couple was greeted by a band and dancers outfitted in gorgeous sky-blue attire. Lotz and Schmid rewarded the welcoming crowd with the sight of the groom dipping his bride for a hot kiss. Lotz captioned the video with the words "We did it!"

Addtional social media posts on Instagram show Lotz and Schmid sharing a more intimate kiss (which Lotz captions with "My husband") while seemingly in the midst of their wedding reception on a Colombian beach in the evening. The passion and love are clearly there, to anyone bothering to look. Caity Lotz and Kyle Schmid got engaged in May of last year, while traveling in Morocco.

Another wedding-themed post from her Instagram shows Lotz in bridal pajamas, joining her bridesmaids (also in their own matching PJs) for a coordinated dance routine set to Beyoncé's "Cuff It," one of the more popular TikTok dance challenges of today. For those who don't know: Caity Lotz's career as an entertainer really started with her serving as a backup dancer/music video dancer to the likes of Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and T-Pain. So this choregraphy with her bridesmaids is a nice full-circle return.

Yet another IG post shows Lotz in a stunning whit bikini and large black hat, luxuriating on a net over the ocean with her wedding ring bling clearly out on display. Lotz's friend/Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch commented on the photo with a single word: "wifey!"

Caity Lotz has had Arrowverse fans buzzing for weeks now, as she teased her upcoming nuptials in photos of her engagement and bachelorette party expereinces. After spending years as a dancer, singer, and occassional fitness model, Lotz really broke out in the early 2010s with a recurring role in AMC's Mad Men, one of the biggest TV hits of its time. After bouncing around a few other roles after that, Lotz got the breakout role of Sarah Lance/Black Canary in Arrow Season 2. DC fans loved her character Sara Lance so much that Sara was spunoff into central role in DC's Legends of Tomorrow series, where she became a major geek culture fan-favorite, no to mention an LGBTQ+ icon, for portraying Sara as an openly (and happily) bi-sexual woman.

Congratulations to Caity Lotz and her husband Kyle Schmid!