Marvel and DC Director James Gunn Marries Peacemaker Actress Jennifer Holland

Marvel and DC movie/TV director James Gunn has married his girlfriend, actress Jennifer Holland, who fans know from her recent role as Emilia Harcourt in Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie, and its Peacemaker TV series spinoff. Both Gunn and Harcourt are social media pros, so they had no problem letting fans know of their nuptials by posting some pretty epic photos from the ceremony on Instagram. You can take a look at those photo galleries, below:

Here's the captain that Jennifer Holland wrote to Gunn:

James! Thank you for sharing your love, life and family with me. Thank you for choosing me, for elevating me, and for always making me belly laugh. Here's to many more years to follow the first extraordinary 7. @jamesgunn and I got married surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter. My gratitude is bursting at the seams. Thank you to every single staff member who worked so hard to make this event special for us and for our guests. It was so seamless and stunningly beautiful, I felt like I was in a movie. We only had one uninvited guest: Mr. Bull Moose. But, he sort of lives there. So, I guess we were in his home.

And here is the caption that James Gunn wrote to Holland:

After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world. And, yes, that's a moose that showed up as the ceremony began! And also, yes, @Funko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown (Jenn wouldn't let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done!) And, yes, we had Sunday fun festivities including a Marvel vs DC softball game (@michael_rooker played on both teams!)

This is the second marriage for James Gunn; he was previously married to The Office star Jenna Fischer from 2000 to 2007, before formally divorcing (though amicably) in 2008. Gunn started dating Fischer in 2015, giving him a nice circular trip through another seven years to reach the place of marriage all over again. With Gunn and Holland having successfully built a loving relatinoship, and having worked together on a highly successful franchise project (Peacemaker), it seems they are truly the epitome of a Hollywood power couple.

Congratulations to both James Gunn and Jennifer Holland on their marriage. Gunn will return with Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special this year, and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 next year. Jennifer Holland will return in Peacemaker Season 2 which films next year.