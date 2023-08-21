Britney Spears-Inspired Musical to Close on Broadway

Once Upon a One More Time, the fairy tale musical that uses the music of Britney Spears, is closing on Broadway. The show opened at the Marquis Theatre in June. According to Variety, the show will have its last performance on September 3rd and will have run for 123 performances by the time it closes. No specific reason for the show's closure was given though Variety reported that Once Upon a One More Time was regularly filled only to 50 percent capacity. Plans are underway for a national tour as well as international productions to be announced at a later date.

"We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show – which is not only a love letter to Britney's iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team," said producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold in a statement. "We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show's future life around the globe, we're excited to share more news soon!"

What is Once Upon A One More Time?

Once Upon A One More Time is a jukebox musical — a musical that uses a majority of well-known popular songs rather than original music — and is described as a Cinderella tale in which, during a reading group for fairy-tale princesses, Cinderella makes a wish for a new story after getting ahold of The Feminine Mystique courtesy of a fairy godmother and start questioning what "happily ever after" really means. While the musical isn't based on Spears' life, the musician is said to be based on an idea she suggested and she also collaborated in its creation. The musical will feature a number of Spears' songs, including "…Baby One More Time" and Oops! … I Did It Again" to name just a few. While it was reported in 2019 that Spears had been present for an early reading of the musical, there were questions about her involvement due to the conservatorship. Now, producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold have confirmed that the musical is fully authorized and licensed by Spears with an agreement signed in 2022 — post-conservatorship.

Who Stars in Once Upon a One More Time?

Once Upon a One More Time features music by Spears, and a book by Jon Hartmere. Briga Heelan stars as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Jennifer Simard as Stepmother, Adam Godley as The Narrator, Brook Dillman as The O.F.G. (aka, Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond as Stepsister Belinda, Tess Soltau as Stepsister Betany, Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley as Princess Pea, Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, Liv Battista as Belle, Pauline Casiño as Esmeralda, Selene Haro as Gretel, Joshua Daniel Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Justice Moore as Red, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Mikey Ruiz as Prince Gregarious, Josh Tolle as Prince Suave with Matt Allen, Jacob Burns, Salisha Thomas, Diana Vaden, Mila Weiras, Stephen Scott Wormley and Isabella Yeas.

Once Upon A One More Time will close at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on September 3rd.