Britney Spears Authorizes Official Musical Using Her Music

Britney Spears is getting an official Broadway musical. Once Upon A One More Time, which is currently in previews, is set to open at the Marquis Theater on Broadway and is one of the singer's first official projects following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The musical was originally set to premiere in Chicago in 2019 but was delayed until 2020 then was cancelled due to COVID-19. Once Upon a One More Time finally made its world premiere in December 2021.

Once Upon A One More Time is a jukebox musical — a musical that uses a majority of well-known popular songs rather than original music — and is described as a Cinderella tale in which, during a reading group for fairy-tale princesses, Cinderella makes a wish for a new story after getting ahold of The Feminine Mystique courtesy of a fairy godmother and start questioning what "happily ever after" really means. While the musical isn't based on Spears' life, the musician is said to be based on an idea she suggested and she also collaborated in its creation. The musical will feature a number of Spears' songs, including "…Baby One More Time" and Oops!… I Did It Again" to name just a few. While it was reported in 2019 that Spears had been present for an early reading of the musical, there were questions about her involvement due to the conservatorship. Now, producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold have confirmed that the musical is fully authorized and licensed by Spears with an agreement signed in 2022 — post-conservatorship.

Once Upon a One More Time features music by Spears, and a book by Jon Hartmere. Briga Heelan stars as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Jennifer Simard as Stepmother, Adam Godley as The Narrator, Brook Dillman as The O.F.G. (aka, Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond as Stepsister Belinda, Tess Soltau as Stepsister Betany, Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley as Princess Pea, Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, Liv Battista as Belle, Pauline Casiño as Esmeralda, Selene Haro as Gretel, Joshua Daniel Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Justice Moore as Red, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Mikey Ruiz as Prince Gregarious, Josh Tolle as Prince Suave with Matt Allen, Jacob Burns, Salisha Thomas, Diana Vaden, Mila Weiras, Stephen Scott Wormley and Isabella Yeas.

Once Upon A One More Time is scheduled to open at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway on June 22nd.