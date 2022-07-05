CERN's Large Hadron Collider Has the Internet Hoping for Better Alternate Realities
After a three year hiatus, CERN has once again turned on the Large Hadron Colldier. The device is running for the third time in its existence and is expected to run around the clock for at least the next four years. While physicists at CERN intend to use the data collected from the experiment to better understand certain particles, social media is running with the idea the outfit's trying to do anything from opening a black hole to teleporting us all to an alternate reality.
So many people are talking about the idea, in fact, it's a trending topic across social media.
"When we do research we hope that we will find something unexpected, a surprise. That would be the best result. But of course the answer is in the hands of nature, and it depends on how nature answers open questions in fundamental physics," CERN director-general Fabiola Gianotti said about the project in a video on the
Destroy us All
Fingers crossed that Cern causes a black hole and immediately destroys us all 🤞🥺🤞— Tay Benny 🧙♀️👑 (@hmwsgx) July 5, 2022
Wizardry
Dear @CERN
I know you're about to glitch the timeline again when you fire up ye olde LHC, so if you could do some mathematical wizardry and skip us to a less dystopian one this time, that would be fantastic.
Please and thank you.— hobbestherapper (@calv1nxh0bbes) July 4, 2022
Hello New Timeline!
Happy CERN collision! Hello new timeline! 🎊😁 pic.twitter.com/gS5ukTgu2E— — ♚ 月 (@nothvtiii) July 5, 2022
Watch This
CERN playing around with their Large Hadron Collider today pic.twitter.com/vCgsB5PeX0— Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) July 5, 2022
Cross Your Fingers
#CERN has been switched on!— 🇬🇧 Nicki (@ToxicAngel84) July 5, 2022
So far no black holes 🤞🏼😁 pic.twitter.com/mWcXMkdmgg
Money Please
can you open a universe where i’m financially stable, please?— inavoj (@inavoj9) July 5, 2022
Hey Mephisto What's Up
so basically, CERN is opening a portal to hell right now pic.twitter.com/MWbQqIAAP4— Aaron (@PilledBald) July 5, 2022
Cover photo by Ronald Patrick/Getty Images