CERN's Large Hadron Collider Has the Internet Hoping for Better Alternate Realities

After a three year hiatus, CERN has once again turned on the Large Hadron Colldier. The device is running for the third time in its existence and is expected to run around the clock for at least the next four years. While physicists at CERN intend to use the data collected from the experiment to better understand certain particles, social media is running with the idea the outfit's trying to do anything from opening a black hole to teleporting us all to an alternate reality.

So many people are talking about the idea, in fact, it's a trending topic across social media.

"When we do research we hope that we will find something unexpected, a surprise. That would be the best result. But of course the answer is in the hands of nature, and it depends on how nature answers open questions in fundamental physics," CERN director-general Fabiola Gianotti said about the project in a video on the

