Claudio Sanchez Reveals Surprising Coheed and Cambria Song Has Become Wedding Favorite

It's been just over a year since prog-rock band Coheed and Cambria debuted their latest album. 2022's Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind is the tenth album from the fan-favorite group, and which saw several major new Coheed tracks get released. Ahead of the album singles including "The Liars Club," Comatose," Shoulders," and ""Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)" were all released, but another song from Vaxis Act II has been making waves in another way. Speaking with ComicBoook.com in an interview at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, we asked Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez if there's been a track from "A Window of the Waking Mind" that has received some surprise popularity.

"Well, 'Our Love' for one, is a small, like, sort of segue type song. And the way it's being received, it's becoming a favorite amongst the weddings. You know, it's like the first dance song, the coming down the aisle song. And I knew when, when writing the lyrics that it could potentially have that, that pull. Um, but not as much as, uh as we're sort of receiving. But, I think Liar's Club is probably a big one in terms of the energy that the crowd gives off. It's, you know, very much like, it's got an energy that I don't know if I've seen before in the live set."

Previous Coheed and Cambria albums have included softer songs like "Our Love," ranging from "Mother Superior" off 2007's No World for Tomorrow and "2's My Favorite 1" from 2013's The Afterman: Decension, but Coheed songs becoming wedding anthems has previously seldom heard of.

Almost all of Coheed and Cambria's albums fit into a larger tapestry called The Amory Wars, with each album telling a chapter in the expansive sci-fi story, sometimes across different eras. The narrative has been adapted into comic books along the way, with a few prose releases as well, and considering the plethora of characters available it seems like it would be waste to not have action figures of them all. A pair of toys of the characters Coheed and Cambria were released by NECA a few years ago, but Sanchez is still on the hunt for more.

"For a while we've been talking about this," Sanchez added. "We've been talking with NECA, we just met, not met. I just happened to stumble upon some uh friends over at Mondo. We have this broad concept with The Amory Wars. There's so many characters and we're really lucky because our audience both, whether they enjoy the music or not, really have gravitated towards certain characters that are their favorites. You know, we did a cruise a couple of years ago and fans had come dressed up as their favorite characters, whether it was Al the Killer or Gibney, Ambellina."

He continued, "I think there is so much potential for that. For me I think it needs, it's all about price point. I don't want them to be too expensive... You know, I played with the 3.5 inch toys as a kid. I want that. I want like, you know, Star Wars. GI Joe sized and, you know, the cheaper they are, the more you can get. And like, and then the collection looks kind of cool when they're on the shelf."

