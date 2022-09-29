Coffee Mate Releasing Non-Alcoholic Kahlua Coffee Creamer

Some pairings are just perfect, among them being coffee and cocktails and for decades — since 1936 in fact — Kahlúa coffee liqueur has been bringing together the flavors of rum and coffee in some of the world's most popular cocktails. Now, Coffee mate is taking the iconic taste and bringing it from your after-dinner indulgence to your morning cup of joe. Coffee mate has announced the new, non-alcoholic Coffee mate Kahlúa & Crème Flavored Creamer, a dream team mashup headed to store shelves in January.

According to Coffee mate, the new creamer is inspired by Kahlúa coffee liqueur and features notes of sweet cream, dark rum, and rich, roasted coffee. Pairing Coffee mate with Kahlúa for this new offering seems very much like a perfect fit, considering that both Coffee mate and Kahlúa have a very similar fan base — making this a new twist on an already perfect pairing.

"Coffee mate and Kahlúa are iconic brands with a similar fan base, so teaming up to create this creamer was a no-brainer," Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit said in a statement. "We knew without a doubt this would be a collaboration and decadent flavor people would love — we're excited to bring it to the creamer aisle and take fans' coffee routines to the next level!"

The new, Coffee mate Non-Alcoholic Kahlúa & Crème Flavored Creamer will start showing up on store shelves in January and will be available in a 32 oz bottle with a suggested retail price of $4.39. This is just the latest new flavor announced by Coffee mate. Earlier this year the brand announced the release of Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer in collaboration with Toll House for a seasonal flavor following last year's Cookies 'n Cocoa. The brand also brought back some beloved seasonal favorites, Coffee mate Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer and Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer. Both of those varieties also come in a Zero Sugar variety. The brand also announced the release of two new plant-based creamers set to hit store shelves in January, the new Almond and Oat Milk creamers in two flavors, French Vanilla and Caramel.

Coffee mate Non-Alcoholic Kahlúa & Crème Flavored Creamer will be headed to store shelves in early 2023. Will you be giving this new Coffee mate flavor a try? Let us know in the comment section.