Coffee Mate Goes Plant-Based With Two New Creamers

Coffee mate is getting in on the plant-based movement. The iconic coffee creamer brand recently announced the launch of their own plant-based coffee creamers for the first time in their 50-year history with the new Almond and Oat Milk creamers in two flavors, French Vanilla, and Caramel. Both new flavors will be available at select Walmart locations starting in October and will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in January 2023.

According to Coffee mate, the new creamers combine flavors that fans already love with a smooth, blended base of oat and almond milk. The demand for plant-based creamers has been steadily growing in recent years and in 2022 represented 15 percent of the overall coffee creamer category.

"As creamer fans continue to seek variety, both in flavor and ingredients, it was only natural for Coffee mate to step into the plant space," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit. "Now everyone can have the best of both worlds – the delicious taste of Coffee mate, featuring plant-based ingredients."

You can check out the official descriptions for each of the new creamer offerings below.

• COFFEE MATE® Plant-Based Almond & Oat Milk French Vanilla Flavored Creamer (28 oz.; MSRP $4.29, prices may vary by retailer): Coffee mate boasts the top-selling French Vanilla creamer in the refrigerated aisle², so it's bringing fans a brand-new almond and oat-based version that's also non-dairy, lactose and cholesterol free. With notes of classic French Vanilla and a hint of almond and oat flavor, this creamer is a bold cup of coffee's perfect mate.

• COFFEE MATE® Plant-Based Almond & Oat Milk Caramel Flavored Creamer (28 oz.; MSRP $4.29, prices may vary by retailer): There's no sweeter treat than a decadent homemade caramel. Thanks to Coffee mate, you can now enjoy this flavor in plant-based creamer form – just in time for the holiday season! Featuring the rich taste of buttery caramel and notes of almond and oat, this delicious creamer is great in your morning cup or an afternoon pick-me-up.

This is just the latest news from Coffee mate, who this summer announced their fall seasonal offerings, including the launch of a new flavor, Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer.

The new Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer is the collaboration with Toll House for a seasonal creamer flavor — a previous collaboration, Cookies 'n Cocoa was a particularly big hit. This year, the new flavor will feature notes of semi-sweet chocolate and buttery, caramelized brown sugar and is said to bring the rich taste of freshly baked cookies to your cup.

Also returning for the season are two iconic and beloved flavors: Coffee mate Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer and Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer. Both of these varieties are fan favorites, and both come in a Zero Sugar option as well. All three creamers will be available starting in August and have a suggested retail of $4.39 for a 32 fl. ounce bottle.

Will you be giving Coffee mate's new plant-based creamers a try? Which flavor are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!