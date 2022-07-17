Coffee Mate Teams Up with Toll House for New Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Creamer

It may be July, complete with significant heat waves across various parts of the world but fall really is just around the corner. It's only three months until Halloween — The Home Depot's iconic giant skeleton has already launched this year and sold out at this point — and even beyond spooky season coming up before we know it, sweater weather is on its way as well. That also means it's getting to be time for all the delicious fall sweets, treats, and flavors and now, Coffee mate has announced not only the return of two beloved fall seasonal favorites, but the launch of a new flavor as well: Coffee mate Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer.

The new Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer is the collaboration with Toll House for a seasonal creamer flavor — a previous collaboration, Cookies 'n Cocoa was a particularly big hit. This year, the new flavor will feature notes of semi-sweet chocolate and buttery, caramelized brown sugar and is said to bring the rich taste of freshly baked cookies to your cup.

Also returning for the season are two iconic and beloved flavors: Coffee mate Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer and Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer. Both of these varieties are fan favorites, and both come in a Zero Sugar option as well. All three creamers will be available starting in August and have a suggested retail of $4.39 for a 32 fl. ounce bottle.

The new Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer is just the latest new flavor Coffee mate has released in 2022. Earlier this year, the brand also debuted Drumstick Ice Cream Coffee Creamer as well as the Golden Grahams Cereal Flavored Coffee Creamer. The arrival of Coffee mate's seasonal flavors also signals, somewhat unofficially, the start of "pumpkin spice" season, that time of year when all of the seasonal pumpkin spice goodies hit store shelves — including the now-iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. At this point, we don't know when that popular item is set to return, though there have been some rumors that it may arrive sometime late August.

As was mentioned above, the new Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer as well as returning favorites Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Mocha will hit stores nationwide in August.

Are you looking forward to seasonal creamers and other fun fall food offerings? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!