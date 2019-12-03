Dairy Queen Kicks Off the Holidays With New Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard

The calendar says December and to help kick off the final month of the year, Dairy Queen has unveiled the newest addition to its Blizzard lineup, and it’s the perfect flavor for the season. Throughout the month of December, you’ll be able to go to your local Dairy Queen and get the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard, mixing two of the biggest flavors associated with this time of the year. Using its traditional soft serve, the Blizzard combines cocoa fudge, chocolate chunks, and smashed candy cane pieces. The wintery concoction is then blended and topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

The NEW Peppermint Hot Cocoa BLIZZARD of the Month is here! Don’t your tastebuds want to join in the cheer? #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/RYDlGKZ6LV — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) November 26, 2019

It’s a similar holiday Blizzard to what the fast-food spot did last year, though the ingredients are reversed. For the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard last December, DQ used a primarily Peppermint base with tidbits of chocolate mixed in throughout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard is available now through the end of the month at participating locations nationwide. It joins the chain’s new Snickerdoodle Blizzard as a staple of the holiday season.

Several excited fans responded to the tweet anxious to try it out. “My favorite,” @vintagechic_25 said.

“YUMMY :),”@Marylandgirl85 added.

“I love you more and more every day,” @BreenySchlacter exclaimed.

What’s your go-to frozen treat from Dairy Queen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!