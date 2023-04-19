Dave's Lil Dicky Not Sure He'd Be Able to Beat Macklemore in a Fight

FX has released the first four episodes of the third season of their hit series Dave, which stars rapper Lil Dicky. Dave Season 3 looks great from everything that we got to see in the trailers for the series, and it definitely looks like it'll up the ante from previous seasons. In the latest season of Dave, we see a lot more cameos from people in the music industry, including Rick Ross, Usher, and Killer Mike. Lil Dicky has been doing press for the series, and he recently appeared on IMDB's Rapid Fire Q&A where he revealed whether or not he could defeat fellow rapper Macklemore in a fist fight.

"I don't feel confident that I'd beat any adult in a fight. I've never been in a fight. I feel like I'm probably pretty weak as far as the averages go," Lil Dicky revealed. "The last time I even threw a punch was when I won a bet with my friend, and the winner of the bet got to punch the other person in the butt. I punched my friend in the butt… and I broke my wrist. That was about eight years ago – I haven't thrown a punch since."

What Is FX's Dave About?

Dave is the semi-fictional story about rapper/comedian Dave "Lil' Dicky" Burd. The show uses the framework of Burd's life and career (a suburban Philadelphia Jewish kid who moved out to LA to pursue his rap dreams) for a surrealist comedy that ruminates on what it is to be modern celebrity, and just how weird the world of Hollywood is. Dave is probably most comparable to Atlanta, which starred rapper/comedian Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover.

However, Dave tends to be much more meta than Atalanta – especially with its depiction of Hollywood. Season 3 will be packed with celebrity cameos that include Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker were all confirmed for cameos – with even more surprises in store for viewers: "That's just a fraction [of the guest stars] and the fraction I haven't named, will blow you away," Lil' Dicky teased at the TCA presentation.

Dave Season 3 airs every Wednesday on FX and the first few episodes are currently streaming on Hulu?

