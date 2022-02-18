Walt Disney World Resort will likely be busy this weekend, due to expected big crowds taking advantage of President’s Day. Theme park reservations are limited during the weekend, indicating that the parks are nearing capacity. Per Theme Park Tourist, all four of Walt Disney World’s theme parks are fully booked for the entirety of President’s Day weekend (which includes today), and only EPCOT has reservations available through Thursday of next week. Magic Kingdom is at capacity until at least next Friday, February 25th. We’ll note that reservations do occasionally open up due to cancellations, so there’s a chance that some Annual Pass holders or local visitors could still get into the park if they’re lucky.

This marks the first full weekend at Disney World in 2022, although it’s unclear whether the park is technically at full capacity or if Disney is capping attendance due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two years, crowd sizes have been as low as 25% of their normal size, although Disney did seem to be increasing the number of guests allowed at the park in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration this fall.

To help manage the large crowds, three of the four parks will have extended hours this weekend. Magic Kingdom will remain open until 10 PM, EPCOT is opening an hour earlier at 9 AM and Animal Kingdom is now open from 8 AM to 8 PM (for an additional two hours of availability.)

For those visiting Disney World this weekend, keep in mind that crowd sizes will likely get worse as the day progresses. Not only do more guests enter the park throughout the day, those with Park Hopper passes can enter any park starting in the afternoon.

Current “hot” attractions at Walt Disney World include Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom. Expect a wait for just about any attraction this weekend, although Lightning Lane passes are available to help alleviate some of the wait for a price.