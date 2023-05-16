Dunkin' Announces Return of Iced Coffee Day

There's arguably no drink that's quite as refreshing as an ice-cold iced coffee when the temperatures outside start to heat up, which makes Dunkin' a go-to location for most coffee lovers as we inch towards the summer. To help kick off the summer season of iced coffee consumption, Dunkin' has announced that it is bringing back Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day on May 23rd, with $1 from every iced coffee sold that day going towards the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. To celebrate the event, Dunkin' will also be lighting up select landmarks across the country in its signature pink and orange lights, while you might find a celebrity serving up your order at select locations. Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd.

"Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That's why the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin' teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need," Victor Carvalho, Dunkin' Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, shared in a statement. "Guests who purchase an iced coffee on May 23rd will be sipping with a purpose and supporting kids in their own communities. We look forward to helping our guests bring a little extra joy with America's hardest working iced coffee!"

Per press release, "As temperatures rise, Dunkin' is giving guests an extra reason for getting their iced coffee fix this May! America's favorite coffee chain today announced the return of Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day on Tuesday, May 23rd. On this special day, guests can make their coffee run count, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin' locations will be donated to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation."

"The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, created to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, is dedicated to making a difference. With 100 percent of funds raised on Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day going towards local children's hospitals nationwide, the money raised in each community will help these hospitals expand their impact, bolstered by the support of the Foundation.

"To remind iced coffee fans to get a cup of good karma on Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day, the brand will illuminate the night sky in select cities with Dunkin's signature pink and orange hues on Monday, May 22nd. Iconic landmarks from coast to coast will showcase the Dunkin' colors, reminding guests to make their coffee count on May 23rd. Moreover, in select cities, guests will be in for a delightful surprise as Dunkin' welcomes some friendly faces into the restaurant to lend a hand at their local registers on May 23rd, taking their iced coffee order with a smile.

"In 2022, Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, which was granted to 93 local children's hospitals across the country. These grants funded child life programming that ranged from art, music, and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. These camps provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. Funds also supported interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists, and more."

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Day will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Will you be participating in the festivities? Let us know in the comments!