Dunkin' Unveils New Breakfast Tacos

Dunkin' is hoping to celebrate the changing of seasons with one of its most unique product introductions of the past few months. Wednesday, the coffee chain announced the arrival of Dunkin' Breakfast Tacos, a new limited-time offering from the outfit. It's the first time Dunkin' has ever released tacos and fans will be able to customize the tacos to their liking. The base taco includes scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, and fire-roasted corn. Lime crema then tops the taco and those who purchase can then opt whether or not to include bacon on top.

"Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of Spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day – not just for breakfast," Dunkin' chief marketer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a release. "These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we've launched at Dunkin'. We're thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they're looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack."

Dunkin' Breakfast Tacos will be available for purchase throughout the day at the restaurant and won't be confined to just breakfasdt hours.

Why did Dunkin' cancel the Dunkaccino?

Breakfast Tacos are entering the menu at the same time the Dunkaccino is leaving, a staple of Dunkin' for the past 20 years. According to a statement from the company, the Dunkaccino was removed as part of new commitment to efficiency.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," Dunkin' said in a statement. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future."