Dunkin' Unveils New Winter Menu

It's almost the new year and that means it's time for new treats as well. On Wednesday, Dunkin' revealed their new Winter Menu lineup. The lineup, which will debut on Wednesday, December 28th at locations nationwide, features a mix of returning favorites as well as some new items that are set to launch just in time for 2023's arrival.

New to the lineup are Biscuit Bites, a Brown Butter Toffee Latte, and the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich, while back on the menu are the Brownie Batter Donut, Sweet Black Pepper Bacon, Omelet Bites, and Dunkin' Midnight. For the Brownie Batter Donut, this year marks the favorite's tenth anniversary and this year, it's back earlier and sticking around until February 21st while from January 1 through January 31, Dunkin' Rewards members get a $1 Medium Dunkin' Midnight every day when ordering ahead on the app.. You can check out the full descriptions below.

• NEW Biscuit Bites: Warm biscuit dough wrapped around bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese.

• NEW Brown Butter Toffee Latte: Rich espresso and steamed milk with notes of browned butter and creamy, caramel-like toffee.

• NEW Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich: Oven-roasted tomatoes with garlic and spices, avocado spread and cherrywood smoked bacon on sourdough bread.

• Dunkin' Midnight: Deep, rich roast with notes of bittersweet chocolate and an intensely dark finish (available hot only).

• Omelet Bites: Bite-sized and protein-packed sous vide egg bites in two delicious varieties — Bacon & Cheddar and Egg White & Veggie.

• Sweet Black Pepper Bacon: Caramelized bacon featuring a Sweet Black Pepper seasoning.

• Brownie Batter Donut: Classic yeast donut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles featuring brownie batter flavored buttercreme filling.

"We hear it all the time: Dunkin' needs a dark roast. Meet Dunkin' Midnight, the dark side of Dunkin' you never knew we had," says Jill McVicar Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin'. "It's bold, it's smooth, and it's unlike any coffee you've had from Dunkin' before. If you thought you knew us before, we invite you to try our boldest brew yet."

The Dunkin' Winter Menu debuts December 28th.