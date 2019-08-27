Get 40 Frito-Lay Variety Snack Packs for Less Than $10

A sandwich and a bag of chips would be good right about now, but there’s no point in paying vending machine prices when you can get snack packs in bulk dirt cheap. At the time of writing, Amazon is running a sale on three different variety packs that include Subscribe and Save coupons that can drop the price down by an additional $4-$5. With the extra discount, the packs can be had for as little as $9.42.

Note that coupons are good for your “first Subscribe and Save” order only. If you are unfamiliar, all Subscribe and Save orders are eligible for 5% discounts. Five or more items shipped in a single month get a 15% discount. So, even without the coupon the following snack packs are a steal, but you can still grab this one-time discount and cancel future shipments if you prefer.

Frito-Lay Fun Times Mix Variety Pack – 40 Count ($13.42 + $4 Coupon): Includes (8) 1 oz bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese, (6) 1 oz bags of Doritos Cool Ranch, (4) 1 oz bags of Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion, (4) 1 oz bags of Rold Gold Tiny Twists, (4) 0.625 oz bags of Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn, (6) 1 oz bags of Cheetos Crunchy, (4) 0.875 oz bags of Cheetos Puffs, and (4) 1 oz bags of Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

Frito-Lay Cheesy Mix Variety Pack – 40 Count ($14.52 + $4 Coupon): 6 flavors to choose from: (8) Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, (8) Cheetos Crunchy, (8) Cheetos Puffs, (6) SunChips Harvest Cheddar, (6) Lays Cheddar & Sour Cream, and (4) Munchies Snack Mix Cheese Fix

Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers & More – 40 Count ($18.99 + $5 Coupon): The ultimate snack care package provides a variety of salty and sweet flavors, cookies, crackers, chips, popcorn, nuts and pretzels

