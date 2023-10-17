Goldfish Launches New Elf-Inspired Snack for the Holidays

We might not be quite to Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start getting into the holiday spirit and this year, the beloved and iconic Goldfish are doing just that — as inspired by the beloved movie, Elf. On Tuesday, Goldfish announced the launch of their new Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams. According to the brand, the snack is inspired by one of elves' four main food groups — syrup! The new grahams feature flavors like sweet brown sugar and butter as well as the taste of caramel and vanilla.

Of course, it's not just the flavor that is Elf-inspired. The new grahams also come in shapes inspired by Buddy the Elf. Those shapes include his hat and maple syrup jug. The new grahams will start rolling out to retailers nationwide starting November 1st and will be available for a limited time with a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.1-ounce bag. Fans wanting to give them a try now can go online here and order a bag starting today, October 17th.

Pepperidge Farm Also Announced New Holiday Nog Chessmen

Goldfish aren't the only snacks getting into the holiday spirit, either. Pepperidge Farm also announced their new Holiday Nog Chessmen cookies. These are the first-ever seasonal flavor of the iconic Chessmen cookies, balancing the rich, creaming and spicy warm flavors of egg nog with the buttery taste of the Chessmen cookie. The cookies are rolling out to stores this month and will be available for a limited tme along with the brand's other holiday favorites, including Mint Brussels, Linzer Snowball, and Milano Slices Peppermint.

Goldfish Recently Brought Back Another Favorite Collab

Earlier this year, Goldfish brought back one of its fan-favorite collabs with the return of Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

"Following the overwhelming success and immense fan adoration of last year's pumpkin-spice-lover-approved treat in the grocery aisles, two iconic brands reunite to bring back the limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams. Featuring flavor notes of pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices – including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg – these grahams promise a taste sensation that's perfect for the season," the brand said in a statement when the return was announced.

Will you be checking out the new Elf Goldfish grahams? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.