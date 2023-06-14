James Gunn Details Hilarious Wedding Speech He Wrote for Chris Pratt

James Gunn's schedule has officially moved into the DC Studio era of business after the director finally released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and fans are excited to see what he's doing next. Gunn is moving on to bigger and better things as the co-CEO of DC Studios and will direct an upcoming Superman reboot that will not feature Henry Cavill as the titular character. Although Gunn's future looks pretty booked, he's currently reminiscing about the past. While appearing on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the Superman: Legacy director is dishing on the hilarious speech he wrote for Chris Pratt to say at his own wedding.

"Yeah, I wrote a speech for Chris [Pratt], and he read it at the wedding, and I've never shared this, but it's like I wrote the speech. Then he comes up and says, 'My name is Chris Pratt," and then he talks about how foxy my wife is, and he's like, 'Yeah, I married Catherine. She's pretty good.' He would break, and he'd be like, 'I'm sorry, Catherine, I didn't write this.' And he goes on and talks about how much better the Guardians movies are than the Jurassic World movies. He was so funny," Gunn revealed. "He was so funny the way he delivered it, and people afterwards were like, You know, because his acting was so good, people were like, 'Did you really not read that until you went up there?' Well, half the people were like, 'Chris, did you really write that?' And he's like, 'No, no, James [Gunn] wrote it.' And then the other half were like, 'Did you really not read it before you went up there?' because he acted like he hadn't read the speech before he started. But we were flying back from San Diego Comic-Con and we were talking about what he was going to read at my wedding, and then we came up with that concept together."

Chris Pratt Talks Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Emotional Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt recently told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

