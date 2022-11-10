James Gunn and Peter Safran Tease Epic DC Studios Plans

Earlier this month, James Gunn and Peter Safran officially became co-CEOs of DC Studios, spearheading a new era of movies, television shows, and animation inspired by DC's crop of characters. The pair, who previously adapted the DC mythos with the smash hits The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, have definitely courted a lot of positive attention from fans — and their most recent comments might be even more cause for celebration. According to a new report from The Wrap, Gunn and Safran were welcomed by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during a company town hall on Thursday. Zaslav reportedly told the crowd that the pair are working on a "bible" for what a single cohesive DC Universe will look like, which would narratively play off of each project and apparently span multiple businesses "over a full decade," despite the pair's initial deal reportedly only stretching for four years.

"This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story," Safran reportedly said. "One beautiful big story across film, television, gaming, live-action, and animation."

"I love Superman and I love Batman," Gunn teased. "I love their interaction. I love the ways in which they're the same and the ways in which they are completely different."

"David, I just have to say quickly that I know that you are doing all this because you love these characters too, and you love the possibility, and the hope that they represent and that has been clear to us from the beginning," Gunn continued. "We would have never considered this if that wasn't the case, so, thank you."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Gunn and Safran are expected to creatively and financially oversee nearly all of the next four years of upcoming movies and shows inspired by DC's comics. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what new projects come up under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"[For them], running DC Studios is a passion project, not just a job," Zaslav explained during the company's Q3 earnings call. "James is a brilliant storyteller who has the distinction of being the first and only filmmaker to direct the movie for both Marvel and DC. Peter's a prolific producer whose credits include DC's highest grossing movie, Aquaman, as well as the entire Conjuring universe, the most successful horror franchise of all time. I could not be more thrilled to have them join our ranks. And I'm excited for what is to come. I spent a lot of time over the last few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC across TV, animation, and film. They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach. [It] will enable us to realize the full value of one of the world's most iconic franchises. They're hard at work right now."

What do you think of the newest comments about James Gunn and Peter Safran's tenure at DC Studios? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!