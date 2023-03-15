James Gunn Announces He's Officially Directing Superman: Legacy

James Gunn recently revealed that he was penning a new Superman movie that he was also considering directing, but nothing else was confirmed. He went on to reveal his and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, which included the upcoming Superman: Legacy as well as multiple other projects that range from TV, animation, and movies. Recently, Tom King revealed that Gunn would actually be helming Superman: Legacy, and Gunn stayed radio silent on social media until now. Today, Gunn officially announced that he is indeed directing Superman: Legacy. In a new tweet, the DC Studios co-CEO revealed the news but also revealed that the release date is his father's birthday.

You can check out his tweet below.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by DC Studios?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025!

What do you think about James Gunn directing Superman: Legacy? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!