Kraft Is Selling 1-Pound Containers of Mac and Cheese Powder

Since the 1930s, many have regarded Kraft’s Macaroni & Cheese dinner to be a low-cost, high-reward kind of comfort food. The meal has become a bizarre culinary institution, both thanks to its easy recipe and its fluorescent orange cheese sauce. If you’ve ever found yourself particularly drawn to that cheese – and the powder that is used to make it – you’re in luck. Kraft is now selling giant containers of the cheese powder, which contain more than one pound (yes, really) of the orange goodness. The label proclaims that the powdered topping can be used as a “sauce or sprinkle” — basically giving you permission to put it on anything you want.

The cheese topping was first found through a listing on BJ’s website, and comes in a convenient shaker container. The company proclaims that you can use it on everything from sauces to a popcorn topping, although there are obviously more culinary possibilities from there.

“All the iconic taste of Kraft Cheese Sauce you love for any dish,” the official listing proclaims. “Sauce it or sprinkle it, this bottle of delicious powdered cheese is perfect for topping popcorn, vegetables and so much more. Made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes, your kids will love the added flavor from this cheesy topping. Movie night just got a whole lot cheesier.”

If you’ve ever (understandably) wondered exactly what goes into Kraft’s Mac & Cheese powder, they dive into the specifics on their website, and advocate for the convenience that comes with dehydrating the mixture.

“For our powdered Cheese Sauce Mix in Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, we start by making our own cheese,” their website reads. “We then blend that cheese with other ingredients to make a cheese sauce that has the one-of-a-kind taste you love. Then, similar to a food dehydrator you might have at home to dry out fruit like apples, we use a food dehydrator — just a much larger version. This removes the moisture from the cheese sauce and turns our Cheese Sauce into dry powder. By using our dry cheese sauce mix and adding your own milk and margarine or butter, you can make your batch of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese fresh anytime. We believe convenience doesn’t have to mean sacrificing good nutrition.”

If you want to add this one-pound shaker of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Topping to your pantry, it is available to purchase for only $6.99. Sure, that might be slightly more expensive than the average six-pack of Kraft’s Mac & Cheese dinners, but the cheesy possibilities seem to be worth it.