"Monster Hunters" Wanted to Track Loch Ness Monster

The coordinated effort is believed to be the largest attempt at finding the Loch Ness Monster in the past 50 years.

If you've ever wanted to become a professional monster hunter, you may now have your chance. Scotland's Loch Ness Centre is looking for "monster hunters" to take part in what's believed to be the biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in recent history. Using drones capable of taking thermal images of the loch the legendary cryptid is said to live in, the Centre says it's never held a search for Nessie with such modern technology.

"It's our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large scale surface watch, you'll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world," Loch Ness Exploration's Alan McKenna said in a press release.

Set to take place on August 26th and 27th, the Loch Ness Centre is leading a coordinated effort of scouring the lake for any signs of the fabled beast.

"As part of the weekend of activities, the Loch Ness Centre and LNE are looking for volunteers to take part in a giant surface watch of the Loch, keeping an eye out for breaks in the water and any inexplicable movements," the center's statement reads. "Each morning, Alan McKenna from LNE will brief volunteers live from the Loch Ness Centre on what to look out for and how to record findings; each day there will also be a debrief from the reimagined centre to go through the day's findings."

It adds, "Over the weekend, surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness before will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters. This includes thermal drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, as observing heat from above could provide a crucial component for identifying any mysterious anomalies. Finally, a hydrophone will be used to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls, as well as further technology in the hunt for the truth."

You can read more about the expedition on the Loch Ness Centre website.