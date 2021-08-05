The Monster Cereals Are Getting Fruit Snacks This Year Too

✖

Spooky season is just around the corner and that means we're getting ever closer to spooky treats with this year proving to be a big one for fans of General Mills' beloved Monster Cereals. Not only are the beloved cereals being reverted to their retro box designs in celebration of their 50th birthday but they're getting a wild crossover as well with the Monster Mash cereal. But the celebration isn't stopping there. Monster Mash is getting fruit snacks as well.

That's right, Count Chocula, Frankenberry, Boo Berry, Yummy Mummy, and Fruit Brute are getting their own fruit snacks. The Monster Mash fruit snacks are available at Sam's Club and have been popping up on social media as well. According to the listing on the Sam's website, a 90 count box of the snacks costs $9.98.

From what we can tell from the box, the general flavor of the fruit snacks is, well, fruit-flavored. It's listed that they are "Spooky Berry" which means that despite there being a Count Chocula-shaped snack, it is not, in fact, chocolate flavored.

As was noted, the Monster Mash fruit snacks are just one part of General Mills' 50th anniversary campaign and there are some elements that aren't food as well. The company has also teamed up with Jada Toys for 6-inch scale action figures of both Count Chocula and Frankenberry. The action figures even come wrapped up in their own retro cereal box packaging and are available for $24.99 and are expected to release in October, just in time for Halloween.

General Mills launched the Monster Cereals in 1971 with the first two cereals, the chocolate-flavored Count Chocula and strawberry-flavored Frankenberry. Since then, the line has expanded to include five brands at various times, including Boo Berry, Fruit Brute, and Fruity Yummy Mummy. Of the five, only Count Chocula, Frankenberry, and Boo Berry are still produced seasonally. The other two have been discontinued except for limited productions.

Will you be checking out Monster Mash fruit snacks? Let us know in the comments.