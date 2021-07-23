Count Chocula and Frankenberry Monster Cereal Action Figures Are a Real Thing You Can Buy

General Mills' iconic monster cereal mascots Count Chocula and Franken Berry have been transformed into Funko Pop figures in the past, but we have Jada Toys to thank for these spectacular 6-inch scale action figure versions. Jada nailed the look of each figure, and they went the extra mile by adding alternate heads and a retro cereal box accessory. They even wrapped the whole thing up with retro Count Chocula and Frankenberry cereal box packaging!

Amazingly enough, the Count Chocula and Frankenberry action figures are launching in the midst of San Diego Conic-Con 2021, but they are not exclusives. That means you actually have a shot at owning them. Pre-orders for both figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with a release date set for October - just in time for Halloween! You can take a closer look in the image gallery below.

Of course, the question is whether or not Jada will add figures based on the rest of General Mills' monster cereal lineup to the collection. Funko produced Pop figures of Boo Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy, so we would say that there's a very good chance if the first wave of these figures do well. If you want to grab the Funko monster cereal Pop figures, you'll have to head on over to eBay.

Note that Jada toys recently released some super-fun Universal Monsters scale action figures of Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Like the Count Chocula and Frankenberry figures, the Universal Monsters lineup includes 6-inch scale figures with swappable heads and accessories. They're also priced at $24.99 with an October release date. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth.

