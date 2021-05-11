Monster Mash: Monster Cereals to Have Ultimate Crossover This Year

✖

Spooky season may be months away, but the groundwork for the most ambitious crossover we've ever seen has already been put into motion. This fall, General Mills' beloved Monster Cereals are being paired together in a catch-all breakfast cereal. The aptly titled Monster Mash has leaked through online retailers, and will feature all five of the cereal maker's Monster Cereal brands — including the two that have been retired a few times throughout the years.

Box art shared by Walmart shows all five monsters — Frankenberry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy — rocking out as a band. Six pieces of cereal can then be seen on the box art, signifying the unification of the five monsters. The concoction is meant to celebrate the monster's 50th anniversary on grocery store shelves. The line launched in 1971 with Frankenberry and Count Chocula, before adding Boo Berry in 1973 and Fruit Brute in 1974.

It wasn't until 1988 Yummy Mummy was introduced, only last four years on the shelves before being discontinued in 1992. Both Fruit Brute and Yummy Mummy were introduced in 2013 and only lasting two Halloweens before being pulled from the shelves again. This new Monster Mash will be the first time since then the flavors will be available.

Since six separate cereal pieces can be seen on the box art, and there are only five monsters involved. Going by the art alone, it looks like Count Chocula is getting twice the representation in the box, judging by the two brown pieces involved. That's just pure spec by this writer, though.

Monster Mash will be the line's first major promotion in two years, having last tied into the latest The Addams Family movie in 2019. The entire line reverted to normal boxes for last Halloween.

As of now, Monster Mash is only listed in a Family Size 16 oz. package, and it's unclear if other sizes will be available. We've reached out to General Mills, but a comment wasn't available as of press time.